'Somebody got taught a lesson,' says comedian Faizon Love about assault arrest

Actor and comedian Faizon Love responded to his assault arrest after leaving a Columbus jail Wednesday.

Love is accused of assaulting a man at John Glenn Columbus International Airport Tuesday near the valet booth in baggage claim. The altercation was caught on surveillance cameras.

According to court documents filed with Franklin County Municipal Court, Love was arguing with a man when Love grabbed him by his neck and threw him on the ground. The valet attempted to throw some punches, the two got entangled, then someone broke it up.

Love's attorney told the judge, some words were exchanged.

He explained Love's car had been parked there for a couple months as he traveled to different gigs. He was coming back to his home in Columbus.

"He was innocent. He was basically just trying to get his car. He was basically trying to get away from the incident," said attorney, John Moore.

"Somebody lost their cool and somebody got taught a lesson," said Love.

Love talked to the media and took pictures with fans as he walked out of jail. He made light of the incident, saying it would be part of his act when he performs at the Funny Bone March 15.

Love was charged with a misdemeanor count of assault.

