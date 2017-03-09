No weapons found inside suspect's van in fatal police shooting

Investigators searched the van used in a police-involved deadly shooting. No weapons were found inside the vehicle, but an investigation is ongoing to determine whether the van itself was used as a weapon.

MORE: Driver killed fleeing police shot 4 times, audio suggests

This all started as a traffic violation on Pearl Road in Strongsville Tuesday morning.

Strongsville officers said they attempted to stop Roy Dale Evans, Jr for a traffic violation at 2:26 a.m. A chase ensued.

"The pursuit ended on I-71 a short time later, and one Strongsville officer fired at least one shot, killing the male driver of the vehicle," the release stated.

A woman and three children were also in the van with Evans, but they were not physically injured, according to the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations.

BCI is investigating what led to the officer firing his weapon.

