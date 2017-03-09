Child hit by falling tree near Elyria school is expected to make a full recovery

The child hit by a falling tree near Ely Elementary on Wednesday is expected to make a full recovery. It's also possible the student will return to class this week.

The 6th grader does not attend Ely Elementary, the child was waiting outside the school for a younger sibling.

The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. on Gulf Road on Wednesday.

Witnesses say students from Northwood Junior High usually wait near Ely after school, for their younger siblings.

On Wednesday, a tree near the elementary school fell and hit a sixth-grader standing nearby, witnesses said.

The boy was screaming after he was hit, adding he was taken to an area hospital, according to witnesses.

