Chicago's Home of Chicken & Waffles opens in Cleveland

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles opened in late December of 2016. The location is the brainchild of Tonya Johnson a Chicago native. Johnson’s husband has family ties to Cleveland.

While visiting years ago, they made the decision to bring a location to Cleveland.

The restaurant is located on 1144 Prospect Ave. in the heart of downtown Cleveland.

Chicago’s Home of Chicken & Waffles has a wide variety of food on their menu including southern cuisine and healthy eats.

The restaurant opens daily at 9 a.m.

