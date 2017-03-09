Report: The Cleveland Browns will sign Kenny Britt

There is a report the Cleveland Browns will sign wide receiver Kenny Britt. The report came from ESPN reporter Adam Caplan.

Caplan reports Britt's deal will be a 4-year deal for $32.5 million. The deal will also include $17 million in guaranteed money.

NFL's Free Agency period officially begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Last year the 28-year-old wide receiver caught 68 balls for 1002 yards and five touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams.



Once finalized with Browns, Britt's expected terms: 4 years, $32.5m, $17m gtd. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Barring a breakdown in negotiations, #Browns are expected to sign veteran WR Kenny Britt later today, source told ESPN. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) March 9, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.