Report: The Cleveland Browns will sign Kenny Britt - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Report: The Cleveland Browns will sign Kenny Britt

Kenny Britt (Source AP Images) Kenny Britt (Source AP Images)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

There is a report the Cleveland Browns will sign wide receiver Kenny Britt. The report came from ESPN reporter Adam Caplan.

Caplan reports Britt's deal will be a 4-year deal for $32.5 million. The deal will also include $17 million in guaranteed money.

NFL's Free Agency period officially begins at 4 p.m. on Thursday. Last year the 28-year-old wide receiver caught 68 balls for 1002 yards and five touchdowns for the Los Angeles Rams. 
 

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO and Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly