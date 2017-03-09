Chipotle donating 50 percent of sales to National Kidney Foundation today

Chipotle is donating 50 percent of individual sales to the National Kidney Foundation today if a patron tells the cashier they want to contribute to the fund.

The fundraiser goes until 10 p.m. March 9 -- which is World Kidney Day. Patrons must show a sponsored Chipotle ad from Facebook to the cashier or simply tell the cashier they want half of their payment to go toward the foundation.

World Kidney Day was created to gain awareness for kidney health problems. Chronic kidney disease is a progressive loss in kidney function over a period of months or years.

Early chronic kidney disease does not have any signs or symptoms. Blood and urine tests are used to check for kidney disease.

Learn more about the signs, symptoms and how to take care of your kidneys here.

