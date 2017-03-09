Chunk of bricks falls off the St. Peter Catholic Church in Cleve - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Chunk of bricks falls off the St. Peter Catholic Church in Cleveland

Photo from the scene (Source WOIO) Photo from the scene (Source WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

A chunk of bricks fell off the St. Peter Catholic Church in Cleveland. The church is located at East 17th street and Superior Avenue.

No one was injured, police are blocking off the area in front of the church. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

