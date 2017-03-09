Chunk of bricks falls off the St. Peter Catholic Church in Cleveland

A chunk of bricks fell off the St. Peter Catholic Church in Cleveland. The church is located at East 17th street and Superior Avenue.

No one was injured, police are blocking off the area in front of the church. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Sidewalk closed bc of falling bricks on St. Peter's Church downtown on E. 17th and Superior. @cleveland19news pic.twitter.com/U3Dl81cumN — Nichole Vrsansky (@NVrsansky) March 9, 2017

