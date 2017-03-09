Police looking for more information about the man found dead on Reno Avenue

On Wednesday homicide units responded to the scene of a dead body found in Cleveland.

The man was found dead on the 9700 block of Reno Avenue. The scene is north of the intersection of East 93rd Street and Harvard Avenue.

Police say he may have died as the result of a shooting.

The victim's cause of death is not yet determined, but he had trauma to his torso area, possibly stab wounds. A teenager on his bike saw the victim behind a garage, the teen contacted an adult who called police.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact homicide investigators at 2166235464. Anonymous information can also be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 216-252-7462 or via text message: text TIP657 plus your message to Crimes (274637).

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

