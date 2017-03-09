Lorain County man convicted of raping a 2-year-old girl sentenced to life in prison without parole

Devante Gibbs got life in prison without parole for raping a two-year-old girl. The prosecutor read a letter from the mother, who was not in court.

On Feb. 18 the US Marshals arrested convicted rapist Devante Gibbs near Los Angeles.

On Friday, February 10, the 24-year-old was on trial for the rape of a 2-year-old child, when he fled while the jury was deliberating. He was also facing kidnapping, felonious assault, and child endangerment charges.

Gibbs was found guilty on all counts. The Marshals immediately put out an alert, making Gibbs the "fugitive of the week," and his picture was blasted to local media and posted on billboards.

Information on Gibbs' location was sent to the US Marshals in Los Angeles, and within 24 hours he was arrested. Officials say he attempted to flee the home, but was caught.

