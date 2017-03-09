Cleveland and Akron rank in the top 10 of Best Cities for St. Patrick's Day celebrations

Cleveland and Akron have made a top 10 list of the best cities to celebrate St. Patrick's Day. The report came from Wallethub.com.

Akron is ranked 7th on the list and Cleveland is ranked 10th on the list.

Four factors went into these rankings:

Traditions

Costs

Safety and Accessibility

Weather

Cleveland is also ranked to have the 4th lowest beer price in the country. Buffalo, New York was ranked the best city to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.