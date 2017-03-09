School security guard fired 6 days after Carl Monday exposes 'missing' video

A Cleveland Metropolitan School District Security Officer was fired six days after Cleveland 19's investigative team aired a report showing surveillance video of Security Officer Eric Simpkins grabbing a teen in a school hallway according to CMSD’s Chief of Communications Roseann Canfora.

The surveillance video was never shown to the children’s parents, even though both sets requested to see it. After seeing the officer’s behavior, the parents were “livid.”

Our first report on Eric Simpkins aired in mid-February, where we showed you a police report where two CMSD teens attending John Hay Early College High School accused Simpkins of three incidents of inappropriate behavior at the beginning current of the school year in August.

Less than a week after the “missing” surveillance video that the teens’ parents were never permitted to view aired on Cleveland 19, the Cleveland school board voted to terminate Simpkin’s employment during an closed door executive session on March 7.

Cleveland Metropolitan School District CEO Eric Gordon, Mayor Frank Jackson, CMSD Police Chief Lester Fultz and Eric Simpkins all declined to comment on any and all stories surrounding our investigation into the Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s Division of Safety and Security.

CMSD isn’t denying that they knew about the police report filed against Eric Simpkins since late August. Per CMSD’s Chief Communication Officer Roseann Canfora, the school district, Cuyahoga County Children and Family Services and CPD’s Sex Crime Unit opened an investigation into the incident immediately. Ultimately, Cleveland’s city prosecutor declined to press charges citing "lack of evidence" said Canfora, who went on to stay that Simpkins remained under investigation by the school district “to determine whether Mr. Simpkins engaged in unprofessional conduct or conduct in violation of board policy.”

The Cleveland school district had known about the incident with the two teenage girls since August 2016. On March 7, just six days after we exposed "missing" surveillance video, the school board voted to terminate Simpkin's employment.

In an email to staff members after our first story on the CMSD Division of Safety and Security aired, school CEO Eric Gordon encouraged everyone to “show their support” for the CMSD safety and security team.

