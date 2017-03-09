REPORT: Cleveland Browns will sign OG Kevin Zeitler - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

There is a report the Cleveland Browns will sign offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. The report came from Ian Rapoport, he said the deal will be worth more than $10 million a year.

Zeitler spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

There is also a report the Browns will sign JC Tretter. Earlier in the day the Browns signed Joel Bitonio to an extension.



