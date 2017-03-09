REPORT: Cleveland Browns will sign OG Kevin Zeitler

There is a report the Cleveland Browns will sign offensive guard Kevin Zeitler. The report came from Ian Rapoport, he said the deal will be worth more than $10 million a year.

The #Browns are signing guard Kevin Zeitler to a massive contract, more than $10M per year, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Zeitler spent the last five seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals.

JC Tretter will officially be a Cleveland Brown in about five hours. That deal is getting done. Expected to be their new center. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 9, 2017

There is also a report the Browns will sign JC Tretter. Earlier in the day the Browns signed Joel Bitonio to an extension.





