What are the Cleveland Browns planning to do with QB Brock Osweiler?

On the first day of free agency, the Cleveland Browns traded for Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round pick.

It's a brilliant move, turning $100 million in cap space into an asset. They're essentially taking on Osweiler's salary for a year so they can buy a second-round pick.

The Browns don't really want the QB, they want the pick.

Still, they should bring him to camp and let him compete for a job -- maybe he'll surprise you.

Worst-case scenario, he plays poorly here and they can just cut him after the season.

Best guess? Apparently Cleveland is already trying to trade him. Good luck.

It's 50-50 he's in a Browns uniform on opening day, and he may even play some if they don't acquire a top-shelf QB. It's not like they have a better option right now.

Don't forget, Osweiler played pretty well two seasons ago, helping Denver to the playoffs.

Plus, he's still only 26.

Stunner: Texans trade Brock Osweiler AND 2018 2nd-rd pick to CLEV for Browns to take Osweiler contract off Houston books, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 9, 2017

The #Texans traded a 2nd rounder and Brock to the #Browns, and the teams swapped comp picks — 4th and 6th rounders. A salary cap dump — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

From what I understand, the #Browns are weighing simply releasing Brock Osweiler after trading for him. NBA style — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.