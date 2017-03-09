What are the Cleveland Browns planning to do with QB Brock Oswei - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

What are the Cleveland Browns planning to do with QB Brock Osweiler?

Posted by Christopher Dellecese, Sr. Sports Producer
On the first day of free agency, the Cleveland Browns traded for Houston Texans quarterback Brock Osweiler and a 2018 second-round pick.

It's a brilliant move, turning $100 million in cap space into an asset. They're essentially taking on Osweiler's salary for a year so they can buy a second-round pick.

The Browns don't really want the QB, they want the pick.

Still, they should bring him to camp and let him compete for a job -- maybe he'll surprise you.

Worst-case scenario, he plays poorly here and they can just cut him after the season.

Best guess? Apparently Cleveland is already trying to trade him. Good luck.

It's 50-50 he's in a Browns uniform on opening day, and he may even play some if they don't acquire a top-shelf QB. It's not like they have a better option right now.

Don't forget, Osweiler played pretty well two seasons ago, helping Denver to the playoffs.

Plus, he's still only 26.

