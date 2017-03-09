Chilly night ahead for people on Cleveland's West Side with ongoing power outages

After wild overnight winds electricity is slowly being restored to First Energy customers in the Cleveland area. Downed lines that impact the most people are done first, meaning some areas with only a couple of homes will have to wait.

The story in Bay Village is time. It's gonna take time to get everyone's power back on.

A situation on Wolf Road looks bad, but it doesn't impact that many people, so likely won't be handled till Friday afternoon.

With the temperature dropping, people need heat. No power sent Mike Hurrell off to buy a generator saying as he unloaded it.

"Since we're in the middle of two trees coming down I think we'll be one of the last. I don't know, I don't know if you can see but our service got pulled down off the house," Hurrell said.

Lakewood like Bay has no shortage of mature trees, and mature trees and high winds are not a good mix. A huge tree on Parkwood came crashing down onto the upper and lower front porches of a duplex.

Electricians are busy all over the west side making power connections. Even if the electricity is off repairs have to be made before you can be hooked up to the grid.

One of those out of power in Bay is Colleen Lenhart. We checked First Energy's web site for her for a repair estimate.

It didn't have good news indicating it would be on maybe by tomorrow at 11 o'clock. Lenhart's reply was predictable.

"Are you kidding me," Lenhart said.

A double check found there was no kidding involved.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.