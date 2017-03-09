1 of 2 teens wanted for aggravated robbery arrested Thursday

Daylon Acton, 15, is described as being 5 foot 8, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. (Source: FBI)

One of two teens wanted for aggravated robbery has been arrested.

Dawuan Jackson, 17, was arrested Thursday morning. Police say he was located on Muskoka Avenue in Cleveland, and the occupants at that address who participated in harboring Jackson were also arrested. Police say they've been charged.

Daylon Acton, 15, is still on the loose.

He's wanted on an aggravated robbery arrest warrant in connection with an armed carjacking. Acton is described as being 5 foot 8, approximately 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Recently, when both teens were still on the loose, authorities described them as armed, dangerous, and on the run.

Reward money is available for information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of Acton. Tips can be provided anonymously to Cleveland FBI at 216-522-1400, the Euclid Police Department at 216-731-1234, or Crime Stoppers.

