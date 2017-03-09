JR Smith already back making high-difficulty shots for the Cleveland Cavaliers

JR Smith has been out with a thumb injury, but returned Thursday for the wine and gold getting minutes against the Detroit Pistons.

Smith, known for, among other things, his ability to make difficult shots, was right back at it late in the first half Thursday.

See for yourself:

The Cavs, who picked up sharpshooter Kyle Korver in Smith's absence, are surely happy to get another quality shooter and "plus" defender back in the rotation.

After Thursday's game in Detroit, Cleveland will play in Orlando Saturday and Houston Sunday. The Cavaliers have the best record in the NBA's Eastern Conference.

