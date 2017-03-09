MAC quarterfinal: Kaminski's shot leads Ohio U to 67-66 win over Toledo

Kenny Kaminski's made basket with 7 seconds left in a quarterfinal game of the MAC tournament gave Ohio a 67-66 win over Toledo.

The Rockets were in control the possession before, up by one with Steve Taylor Jr. at the line. He would go on to miss the front end of the one-and-one, allowing the Bobcats the opportunity to take the lead.

Ohio started the second half on 12-0 run and Toledo shot below 20 percent in the first 10 minutes of that half.

Jaaron Simmons led all scorers with 22 points. Ohio University will play the winner of Kent State versus Buffalo in the semis.

