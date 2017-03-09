Gerber issues voluntary recall of cheese ravioli pasta 'Pick-Ups'

Gerber Products Company of Florham Park, New Jersey, is initiating a voluntary recall of Cheese Ravioli Gerber Pasta Pick-Ups because the egg allergen is missing from the “Contains” statement.

The full ingredient list on the package does list “egg” as an ingredient; however, the “Contains” statement, designed to further alert parents to allergens in the recipe, did not include “egg” as is required.

Only consumers who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg are at risk of serious allergic reaction if they consume this product.

