Here's a look at Friday's headlines: OLD man winter makes a return and the FBI joins the search for a missing teen

Here's a look at Friday's headlines:

1. Old man winter makes a return. The big weather story today (and through the weekend) will be the cold. Expect afternoon temperatures in the upper 20s and lower 30s today. It will also be windy, so it will feel as if it’s in the teens.

2. The FBI joins in on the search for a missing Parma teen. Search crews scoured through the West Creek Reservation woods Thursday, near Bitterman's home, looking for any clues they could find that would lead them to the missing 17-year-old.

3. Here's a story you may have missed: Racist comments and a swastika were put on a door of a locker room at Akron's Ellet High School Wednesday, and now nearly a half-dozen students are facing charges.

