Jimmy Garoppolo 'peace out Boston' post deleted

Just after 5 a.m. Friday social media blew up when a goodbye message was posted from Jimmy Garoppolo's Instagram account.

"So grateful for my time in New England. Peace out Boston," according to the post. The post was removed hours later.

The Patriots back-up quarterback has been at the center of trade rumors for weeks.

NFL.com reporter, Ian Rapport tweeted that someone close to Garoppolo said the account was hacked.

Spoke to someone close to Jimmy Garoppolo who had no knowledge of any trade and believes it's a hack. Alas, it's 5:26 am now & we're all up — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Garoppolo started three games for the Patriots while veteran Tom Brady was serving his four-game Deflategate suspension.

