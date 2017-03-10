Winds nearly blow away little Ohio girl

Powerful winds kept crews busy with downed trees and power lines. (Source: WOIO)

Wild winds whipped through northeast Ohio Wednesday. A little Lyndhurst girl has a story to tell and the video to back it up. A Facebook video that's gone viral shows the winds blowing the little girl off her feet.

The child's mother, Brittany Gardner shared surveillance video of her daughter opening the front door of their home and the winds blowing her back.

"All I hear is "mommm!" So I looked back and she's pinned between the house and the glass door. She is okay and laughing along with it," wrote the mom.

Amazingly, the little girl held on and was not hurt.

The post has garnered nearly 400,000 views on Facebook.

The powerful winds knocked down trees and left thousands of customers in the dark.

