Website selling painting made by Ohio death row inmate

A website is selling a canvas painting it says was made by a death row inmate convicted of killing three men in a Craigslist scheme.

Richard Beasley, 57, was convicted in 2013 and sentenced to death row for luring three men to their deaths using a bogus Craigslist job offer.

Serial Killers Ink website owner Eric Holler told Cleveland 19 exactly how he got the painting from Beasley.

First Holler wanted to make clear he has not ever had any contact with Beasley.

The painting was a part of a trade with a third party, not involving Beasley. This was a collector who traded some 25 items to Holler in exchange for other items. In fact, Holler said no cash was ever traded with the third party.

The painting now belongs to Holler who said he didn’t even know that Beasley’s painting was in the lot of 25 items.

Now that he owns it, it’s on sale for $200 on his website. If and when the painting is sold, the money belongs to Holler and not Beasley.

"I got in touch with Dan [DeRoos] in part to clear up the blatant misinformation that was originally printed in this morning’s issue of the Akron Beacon Journal article. I simply wanted to set the record straight through a reputable source," Holler explained.

Beasley was convicted of killing David Pauley, 51, Ralph Geiger, 56, and Timothy Kern, 47 in a remote area of Noble County. A fourth man Scott Davis, was shot, but survived.

The painting, on serialkillersink.net, is also signed by Beasley.

