Vigil planned for pregnant woman killed in Medina murder-suicide

Mothers and friends spent the morning tying ribbons in Medina Square ahead of Friday's vigil in honor of Julia Young.

The 36-year-old pregnant mother of two was killed, along with her unborn baby, in a murder suicide earlier this week. The sad and shocking news is still sinking in.

"We are staying very busy trying to honor her memory as much as we can," said Colleen Easton.

Her friends said she was a dedicated mom, and an amazing friend to other busy moms.

Purple and pink ribbons are all over Medina.

"For certain games that I couldn't make it to Julia would always go and record my son as well as hers and send me little video snippets or send me pictures or give me play by plays of what my son was doing in the game," said Jennifer Josefczyk.

The purple ribbons posted are for domestic violence. The pink, to represent the baby girl lost, who Young had already named Jocelyn.

"She never had a voice and I know her family wants her to be remembered, honored and recognized as well," Easton said.

Medina police say the shooter, Young's on again off again boyfriend Cedric Jones, had no criminal record, no restraining order and there were no previous domestic calls to the address.

Friends say a prayer after decorating Medina Square with ribbons in preparation for Julia Young's 7:00 vigil.

Young leaves behind a 10-year-old son Noah, and a 13-year-old son, Ben.

"We have plans for after the services to continue on to help the boys and help her entire family financially and just be there as a support system," said Easton.

The vigil is schedule for tonight, Friday, at 7:00 at the Medina Square.

