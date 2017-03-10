10K still without power 2 days after wicked winds

More than 10,000 customers are still without power after Wednesday's wild winds. At the height of the powerful winds, more than 100,000 customers were without power.

As of 9:30 a.m.

ASHTABULA (OH) 6,600

CUYAHOGA (OH) 34,400

GEAUGA (OH) 8,400

LAKE (OH) 4,000

LORAIN (OH) 1,100

LUCAS (OH) 7,200

PORTAGE (OH) 3,200

SUMMIT (OH) 6,500

TRUMBULL (OH) 1,000

