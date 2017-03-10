Teen arrested in a series of bank robbers, carjacking

One of the two teens wanted for a series of crimes, including an armed carjacking and bank robberies has been arrested. The FBI tracked down and arrested 17-year-old Duwuan Jackson Thursday morning.

Daylon Acton, 15, is still on the loose. The teens have been on the run from police for at least a month. They're suspected of an armed carjacking and at least 10 bank robberies in Cuyahoga County, police said.

People living at the address where Jackson was located were also arrested and charged with harboring.

Acton is wanted on an aggravated robbery arrest warrant in connection with an armed carjacking. Reward money is available for information leading to the successful arrest and prosecution of Daylon Acton. Tips can remain anonymous and can be provided to the Cleveland FBI, Euclid PD, or Crimestoppers.

