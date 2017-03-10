South Euclid Police arrive at CVS before suspects could steal an ATM in a smash and grab attempt

Around 4 a.m. on March 9 South Euclid Police responded to a smash and grab attempt at a CVS on Mayfield Road. Police said at least six suspects were seen dragging the ATM outside of the store and attempting to load it in another vehicle.

When officers arrived the suspects entered a gray Dodge Caravan with the Ohio license plate GSR-1756. The vehicle jumped the curb and fled the scene.

Investigators attempted to stop the vehicle, but disengaged when the driver was operating in a dangerous and reckless manner at a high speed.

The ATM machine remained in the parking lot and was not breached. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call 216-381-1234.

