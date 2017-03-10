Akron police looking for the man accused of assaulting a store clerk

Akron police are looking for the man accused of assaulting a store clerk when confronted about using a fake $10 bill. Around 5:30 p.m. on March 6 the suspect entered the Sunoco on the 800 block of Lovers Lane.

Police said the suspect grabbed two cans of beer and attempted to pay with a fake $10.00 bill. Investigators said he assaulted the clerk when confronted.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture footage of the suspect walking in the store.

The suspect is described as:

Black male

30-38-years-old

5’8”-5’11”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Detective Magaw at 330-375-2490. Police said if you see the suspect, do not attempt to approach him, just call 911.

