Several hundred people still without power in Northeast Ohio

After severe weather left thousands without power this week, most areas are back to normal. However, there are still several hundred without power.

As of 9 a.m. Saturday around 500 FirstEnergy customers are without power in Northeast Ohio.

About 140 people in Cuyahoga County, 44 in Ashtabula County, 225 in Geauga County and 42 in Lake County do not have power restored yet.

According to FirstEnergy's outage map, most places should have the power back on by Saturday afternoon or evening.

