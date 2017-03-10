Naf Naf Grill opening first Ohio location in Independence with free pita

Naf Naf Grill is opening its first Ohio location in Independence March 16.

The fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant is celebrating its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by giving away free pita. Get more information about the event on Facebook.

Independence, OH - Come to FREE PITA DAY to celebrate our first location in Ohio. Join us for a free pita... https://t.co/VZvjli85ym — Naf Naf Grill (@nafnafgrill) March 8, 2017

Naf Naf Grill is located at 6714 Rockside Road and offers online ordering.

The menu is set up a lot like Chipotle or Subway restaurants where patrons pick a bowl or or a pita then they pick falafal or steak or chicken shawarma. There are five sauces to finish off the meal and a variety of sides.

Naf Naf Grill first opened in Naperville, Ill. There are locations open in parts of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.