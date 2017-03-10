Naf Naf Grill opening first Ohio location in Independence with f - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Naf Naf Grill opening first Ohio location in Independence with free pita

Posted by Amanda Harnocz
Naf Naf Grill is opening in Independence March 16, 2017. (Source: Naf Naf Grill) Naf Naf Grill is opening in Independence March 16, 2017. (Source: Naf Naf Grill)
INDEPENDENCE, OH (WOIO) -

Naf Naf Grill is opening its first Ohio location in Independence March 16. 

The fast-casual Middle Eastern restaurant is celebrating its grand opening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. by giving away free pita. Get more information about the event on Facebook

Naf Naf Grill is located at 6714 Rockside Road and offers online ordering

The menu is set up a lot like Chipotle or Subway restaurants where patrons pick a bowl or or a pita then they pick falafal or steak or chicken shawarma. There are five sauces to finish off the meal and a variety of sides. 

Naf Naf Grill first opened in Naperville, Ill. There are locations open in parts of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Pennsylvania. 

