NE Ohio company makes Fortune list of best 100 companies to work for

The votes are in: Hyland Software Inc., based out of Westlake, Ohio, is one of the best companies to work for.

For the fourth consecutive year, the company made Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work For. It is the only northeast Ohio company showcased on the list.

Apparently, there are a lot of perks to working there -- a salon, basketball court, gym, and even on-site diners.

"I can honestly say that I have never gotten up a day and said that I don't want to go to work," said employee, Heather Hurd.

Hyland has been in the software industry for the last 25 years and consistently tops charts and makes its numbers.

But the extras go a long way.

"I've obviously worked in a few other places before Hyland and actually being able to see a lot of smiling faces at all times," said manager, Eric Schmitz.

And so for the fourth year in a row, all of these things add to what makes Hyland one of the best companies to work for.

