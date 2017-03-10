More than a 100 people in Cleveland shave their heads to raise money to fight childhood cancer

More than a 100 people shaved their heads at the 'Shave Your Mane' event at St. Mark School Gym in Cleveland.

This was a volunteer-driven charity ran by the St. Baldrick's Foundation, a charity dedicated to raising money for childhood cancer research. In 2016 St. Mark raised $49,770 at the event.

The students, staff and parents shave their heads in solidarity with kids with cancer and help the fight against childhood cancer.

