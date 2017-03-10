Ohio launches Baby Box University

Ohio is the second state to launch Baby Box University. It's a safe sleep education initiative. All new parents and those expecting get a free "Baby Box" for completing the online program.

The Baby Boxes, which are made from a durable cardboard, are used as baby's bed for the first months of life. This program will ensure that every expecting family in Ohio has access to this free resource regardless of socioeconomic background.

Be sure to complete the online curriculum at BabyBoxUniversity.com prior to the event and bring your certificate to receive your free Baby Box. Here's how:

1. Register for free online at babyboxuniversity.com as an Ohio resident. Be sure to include your correct contact information, including mailing address.

2. Watch the 10-15 minute Ohio syllabus at babyboxuniversity.com.

3. After taking the short quiz, you will receive a certificate of completion and be able to select local pick-up or direct delivery of your Baby Box.

4. Print your certificate and bring it with you to the event. We will also have tablets available to take the course at the event.

5. If you can't make the event, you can select direct delivery, and Baby Box will ship to the address you provided when you registered on Baby Box University at no cost. If you select local pick up, bring your Baby Box University certificate to the closest participating distribution partner to collect your Baby Box.

