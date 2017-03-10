Man accused of blowing up his house in Akron pleads not guilty at his arraignment

Photo from the scene of the house explosion (Source WOIO)

The man accused of blowing up his house in Akron pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Friday morning. His pretrial is set for March 16.

Police said Rodney Hylton turned on the gas stove and an old gas water heater at his home on the 1200 block of Courtland Avenue on Feb. 7. The gas built up until something sparked the explosion, leveling the home.

Hylton was the only person injured.

He spent several weeks in the hospital. Hylton has been charged with aggravated arson and arson.

He is being held on a $100,00 bond.

