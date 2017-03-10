Cleveland Browns cut Robert Griffin III

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of QB Robert Griffin III.

The #Browns official release of RGIII will come today. They’re trying to shop Brock Osweiler. Will give Cody Kessler a chance to start. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Griffin joined the Browns last offseason and started five games in 2016. He completed 87 of 147 passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 190 rushing yards and two scores.

