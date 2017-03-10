Cleveland Browns cut Robert Griffin III - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Browns cut Robert Griffin III

Robert Griffin III (Source: WOIO) Robert Griffin III (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH

The Cleveland Browns have terminated the contract of QB Robert Griffin III. 

Griffin joined the Browns last offseason and started five games in 2016. He completed 87 of 147 passes for 886 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions. He added 190 rushing yards and two scores.   

