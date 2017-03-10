Driver who crashed into home killing Amherst Township mom pleads guilty

Almost two years after a car accident that killed a young mother inside her own home, the driver has pled guilty.

Adrianna Young lost control of her car on State Route 58 in July of 2015. The Oberlin woman drove off the right side of the road, through a grassy field, ramped off a basement doorway and then crashed into the living room of 8788 Leavitt Road.

Debra Majkut, 34, was sitting in the living room with her baby. Both were struck by the vehicle.

Debra was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby was seriously injured.

On Thursday, Young pled guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide, possession of marijuana and tampering with evidence.

She will be sentenced in April and could be sentenced to 9 1/2 years in prison.

