Cleveland's Mayor explains how the city is fighting the heroin epidemic

Mayor Frank Jackson and other officials held a news conference Friday to talk about how Cleveland is fighting the opioid and heroin epidemic.

In addition to being trained to use life-saving drug Narcan, Cleveland police are going one step further in the fight against heroin.

After this training all front line officers, paramedics and firemen throughout the city will be equipped and trained to administer Narcan.

