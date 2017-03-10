CMHA officer charged with 2 counts of sexual battery, 4 counts of endangering children

A Grand Jury indicted Christopher Collins for sex offenses and other crimes related to five victims in their teens he encountered in a mentoring program in his role as a Cuyahoga Metropolitan Housing Authority police officer.

The 26-year-old has been charged with:

2 counts of sexual battery

1 count of attempted sexual battery

4 counts of endangering children

4 counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child

5 counts of underage alcohol use

1 count of disseminating matter harmful to juveniles

1 count of obstruction official business.

According to the press release the CMHA police department removed Collins from the work place when they received the information about the offense. He remains on unpaid leave pending the results of the criminal case.

He will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. on March 24.

