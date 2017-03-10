Cleveland spent $43.7M on public safety during RNC

The city of Cleveland released an unaudited summary of expenditures and estimated expenditures from the National Special Security Event (NSSE) grant obtained to host the Republican National Convention.
The NSSE grant was for $49.9 million. It appears as of Feb. 3, 2017 that the city had at total of $43.7 million estimated in an unaudited summary of expenditures obtained by Cleveland 19.
The city of Cleveland brought in 79 outside law enforcement agencies to help secure the event.
The Republican National Convention was held in July 2016.
