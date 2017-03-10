Terrelle Pryor signs 1-year, $8M deal with the Redskins

Terrelle Pryor is leaving the Dawg Pound.

The wide receiver signed a one year, $8 million deal with the Washington Redskins. Shortly after the announcement the Redskins posted a nine second video of Pryor on twitter.

"Hello Redskins fans, Hello DC. I’m Happy to be here and I’m happy to make some plays for you guys and make some big time plays, lets go," said Pryor.

Pryor 1 year 8mil deal with the Redskins — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 10, 2017

Washington giving WR Terrelle Pryor a one-year, $8 million deal, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 10, 2017

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns met with Terrelle Pryor's agents to try and work out a contract.

Pryor has previously stated he wanted to stay with the Browns.

He finished his first full season as a wide receiver with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Pryor put up the big numbers despite Cleveland's constant turnover at QB.

Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown was also quoted as saying that signing Pryor was a "priority" and the team didn't use the franchise tag because "we want to have him here long term."

According to sources, the Browns reportedly offered Pryor $32 million over four years.

Should the Cleveland Browns have placed the franchise tag on Terrelle Pryor in the offseason? — Cleveland 19 News (@cleveland19news) March 10, 2017

