Terrelle Pryor signs 1-year, $8M deal with the Redskins

CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Terrelle Pryor is leaving the Dawg Pound.

The wide receiver signed a one year, $8 million deal with the Washington Redskins. Shortly after the announcement the Redskins posted a nine second video of Pryor on twitter. 

"Hello Redskins fans, Hello DC. I’m Happy to be here and I’m happy to make some plays for you guys and make some big time plays, lets go," said Pryor.

Earlier this month, the Cleveland Browns met with Terrelle Pryor's agents to try and work out a contract.

Pryor has previously stated he wanted to stay with the Browns.

He finished his first full season as a wide receiver with 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns. Pryor put up the big numbers despite Cleveland's constant turnover at QB.

Browns executive vice president Sashi Brown was also quoted as saying that signing Pryor was a "priority" and the team didn't use the franchise tag because "we want to have him here long term."

According to sources, the Browns reportedly offered Pryor $32 million over four years.

