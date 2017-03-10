Parma teen found safe near Boston, 19-year-old man she was with arrested

A 17-year-old Parma teen has been found safe in Massachusetts.

Katarina Bitterman was found at a home in Salem, north of Boston. She was found by FBI special agents from the Boston Field Office.

Those agents arrested a 19-year-old man living in the home.

The investigation is ongoing.

Bitterman, a student at Normandy High School, was last seen March 4 around 2:30 p.m. A vigil for the teen originally slated for Friday was canceled.

Confirmed - Katarina Bitterman found safe in Salem MA more details coming @cleveland19news — Dani Carlson (@DaniCarlsonTV) March 11, 2017

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.