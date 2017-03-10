Shot fired after chase through Cleveland, police say

Shots were fired after a Friday night chase through Cleveland, police said.

Officers responded to the 3800 block of West 135th Street around 7 p.m. in response to a vehicle taken in an aggravated robbery.

Around 8:15 p.m., the vehicle was located at East 92nd Street near Superior Avenue.

A chase ensued, ending when the vehicle crashed into a parked car. Police said two offenders fled on foot.

One of the offenders fired a weapon, according to police, who believed the shot was aimed at authorities.

No injuries have been reported.

Stay with Cleveland 19 for updates.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.