Hundreds gather to honor pregnant Medina mother killed by boyfriend

Hundreds of people gathered in Medina Square Friday night to remember Julia Young, a pregnant mother of two who was murdered by her boyfriend.

"It's just a tragedy. We're never going to get to see her," said Young's father, Philip Duke, through tears. "She believed very, very strongly she could do anything she wanted and what she wanted to do is she wanted to raise those boys and she wanted to raise her daughter"

Community members held candles and prayed as they remembered the 36-year-old.

"She was always, always smiling and laughing. Even in dark times, she always just had a smile on her face," said Young's friend, Colleen Easton.

Easton organized the vigil. She was friends with Young for 10 years. Easton called Young a selfless person with a huge heart.

"So many people's lives she touched and so many loved her and her boys and her family," Easton said.

Young leaves behind two sons, a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old.

"I'm not the least bit worried about her boys because they already know these values," Duke said.

He said his grandsons also have support from the Medina community, which is something the entire family has felt the last few days.

"It's just overwhelming the number of people that have called and messaged us and emailed," Duke said.

Medina police said Young's boyfriend, Cedric Jones, 43, killed her and their unborn baby girl, who Young had already named Jocelyn. Police said, after shooting Young, Jones then turned the gun on himself.

"It's very hard for our family, but I'm able to do what I'm doing because of Julia," Duke said.

Friends and family remember Young for her laugh, her passion and her unconditional love. "We're never going to get to hold her, but we have to go on," Duke said.

Hundreds gathered in Medina tonight to honor Julia Young, the pregnant mother of two who was killed by her boyfriend. Story at 11. pic.twitter.com/HxfNZXQMfD — Shelby Miller (@ShelbyMillerCBS) March 11, 2017

There is a Julia Young Memorial Page on Facebook. Donations to the family can be made at any Fifth Third Bank in the county in honor of Julia Young.

You can also mail it to:

Fifth Third Bank

In Memory of Julia Young

810 North Court St

Medina OH 44256

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.