Solidarity Sabbath service planned after synagogue vandalized

A Lorain synagogue is holding a "Solidarity Sabbath" service this morning, a week after their building was vandalized with anti-Semitic messages.

The Agudath B'nai Israel Synagogue has invited the community to attend the service, which starts at 10 a.m. Saturday at 1715 Meister Rd. in Lorain.

"The Jewish community in Lorain stands united in condemning in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent nature of the anti-Semitic vandalism that was discovered last week. We remain committed to fighting hatred, bigotry and intolerance in all its repulsive forms," the synagogue said in a statement released earlier this week.

Back on March 2, police were called to the synagogue by a daycare worker, after she found a swastika and hate speech carved into the metal door frame. Under the swastika, the words, "we will rise and gas you, (obscenity)" were written. So far, no suspects have been arrested. The facility has cameras, but they were not facing the door that was vandalized. Lorain Police continue to investigate.

At the time of the report, the synagogue released a statement, saying, "The act of ignorance, vandalism, and anti-Semitism does not reflect our neighbors in the City of Lorain. We are committed to continue to be symbol of tolerance in this community now and in the future."

The 100 year old congregation provides education about Judaism and the Holocaust, and teaches tolerance to schools and other organizations.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.