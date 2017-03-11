Spring forward, and don't forget to change your smoke detector batteries

As you set your clocks ahead an hour tonight, don't forget to take the time to test or replace your smoke detector batteries.

The "Change your Clock, Change your Battery" campaign is a national home fire safety program, designed to remind residents to change their smoke alarm batteries to keep them working properly.

Locally, the Cleveland Fire Department will be handing out free smoke detector batteries at local firehouses. Residents can stop by Saturday until 5 p.m. or until supplies run out. There is a limit of two per family.

Working smoke alarms save lives by cutting the risk of injuries and fatalities by half in residential fires. They provide crucial extra moments should there be an emergency. Most homes in Cleveland have smoke alarms, but the CFD says nearly one-third of those do not work because of old batteries.

In addition to changing your batteries, residents should check to make sure the alarms are working properly, practice an emergency escape route, and designate a meeting place outside of the home in case of a fire.

Those with 10 year smoke alarms should test the battery, but not change it. If it's not working, it should be replaced.

