U.S. Steel advises to permanently close a steel mill in Lorain

On Friday, U.S. Steel advised the United Steelworkers of the company's intent to permanently close the No. 6 Quench and Temper Mill at Lorain Tubular Operations. According to US Steel spokesperson Erin Dipietro the company anticipates that the closure will be finalized around June.

Dipietro said challenging market conditions for tubular products and unfairly traded imports were factors in this decision. The No. 6 Q&T Mill has been idled since March 2015. This will not impact the status of any employees who have remained on layoff since it was idled in March of 2015, 58 employees are still on layoff from the previous idling of the mill.

Here is a statement from State Rep. Dan Ramos (D-Lorain)

"I am deeply disappointed that yet another line is closing here in Lorain. Steel has long been an important driver of our local and state economy, and I am concerned by the social and economic challenges new closures present to our community.

"Additionally, though, I am concerned that Washington hasn't moved in any significant way to battle the dumping of foreign steel, a leading cause in the decline of the domestic steel industry. This federal inaction is particularly troubling given President Trump's frequent promises to bring back manufacturing jobs and revitalize the domestic steel industry.

"I will be writing the president to ask him to make American steel a priority, not just a talking point. If President Trump wants to put "America First", he can start here. I want him to understand this is not just an economic issue, but a national security issue as well. Our community needs leadership from the White House and Congressional leaders, and we haven't gotten it."

