Police say man suspected of driving under the influence broke his leg in a car crash

Cleveland police said a man is suspected of operating under the influence of alcohol and or drugs of abuse at the time of a car crash early Saturday morning.

Around 2:30 a.m. 22-year-old Channon Edwards was driving westbound in the eastbound lanes of the Memorial Shorewary from West 6th Street. Police said approximately 1900 feet west of West 6th Street Edwards's car struck a 2012 Honda Civic in an offset head-on collision.

The driver and the passenger in the Honda Civic were expected to be treated and released from a local hospital.

Edwards suffered a broken left leg and facial injuries. Edwards was transported to a local hospital.

Investigators said blood samples were obtained and sent to the Cuyahoga County Regional Forensic Science Laboratory for toxicology testing.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.