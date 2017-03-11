Alliance Police Officer dies due to health complications

An Alliance Police Officer passed away on Friday. Police said John Capper died due to health complications.

Officer Capper started in Alliance in 2008 and performed duties in patrol, the detective bureau, hostage negotiations, warrant bureau and OVI Task Force.

In the Alliance Police Facebook post it said Capper was a true leader and a dear friend and brother to everyone in the department.

