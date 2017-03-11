Cleveland Police: Male arrested in possible abduction case

The Cleveland Division of Police located both the suspect and victim in possible abduction case.

The incident happened Saturday around 10 a.m. at East 89th Street and Carnegie Avenue. Witnesses reported seeing a man grab and beat a woman and force her into a vehicle.

Police eventually found the vehicle in the video, which led them to the suspect and the victim.

After speaking with both parties involved, police have determined that this is a domestic violence situation. Police said the victim is refusing to cooperate with the investigation and refuses to prosecute.

Officers remain on scene investigating and reports will be made. Police said the man and woman appeared to be intoxicated when the man was arrested.

Below is surveillance video:

