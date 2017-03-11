Johnny Manziel gets engaged

Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend Bre Tiesi got engaged on Friday.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted on Twitter Tiesi knows Manziel's goal is to get back to the NFL. Schefter adds Tiesi has been supportive and helpful in their relationship.

Johnny Manziel and @bre_tiesi got engaged tonight. She knows his goal is to get back to the NFL and she has been supportive and helpful. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2017

Manziel posted this tweet on Friday.

Happiness for the first time in a long time pic.twitter.com/1zPGa7IymE — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) March 11, 2017

