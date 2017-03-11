Johnny Manziel gets engaged - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Johnny Manziel gets engaged

Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO) Johnny Manziel (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Johnny Manziel and his girlfriend Bre Tiesi got engaged on Friday.

ESPN reporter Adam Schefter posted on Twitter Tiesi knows Manziel's goal is to get back to the NFL.  Schefter adds Tiesi has been supportive and helpful in their relationship.

Manziel posted this tweet on Friday.

Download the Cleveland 19 News app and First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2017 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly