Cleveland bishop says it's OK to eat meat on St. Patrick's Day

Many Catholics will be faced with the corned beef conundrum this Friday on St. Patrick's Day. A Cleveland bishop has issued a decree granting dispensation from abstaining meat on St. Patrick's Day.

According to the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland Facebook Page Bishop Daniel E. Thomas issued the decree. In the Facebook post people are encouraged to perform another act of penance on March 17.

